The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday December 12:.
B&A Petroleum defeated Quintin
Chambers defeated James
Therrien Construction defeated Swift Plumbing & Heating Ltd
Cypress Ford/Subway defeated Westax
Techmation Electric & Controls defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum
Pennas Welding defeated RBC Dominion Securities
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after December 12, 2019 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on November 7, 2019 the champion will be determined will be on January 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.