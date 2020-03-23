Swift Current Christian Taekwondo students are able to continue their training and new students are invited to sign up with an online curriculum provided by chief instructor Gary Voysey.
“With the closure of fitness centres and all the other restrictions taking place as a result of COVID-19, we wanted to ensure that our students and the general public still had options to continue to pursue their training and physical fitness in general,” said Voysey. “With our live, online curriculum, students can stay motivated and active at home.”
All regular classes are being delivered online, including those for four to seven-year-olds (Chung-do kids), beginner and intermediate youth, family and advanced classes, kickboxing and a weekly fitness program.
Jamie Bulin, a parent of one of the Taekwondo students, is appreciative of the initiative. “The virtual classes and extra activities are interactive and fun. They could have just shut their doors, but they didn’t. Instead, they are going the extra mile to keep their students active and safe—we all really appreciate that!”
For more information on the online classes available, visit www.christiantkd.com/online-training or contact Gary Voysey directly at gary@christiantkd.com or 306-741-4652.
