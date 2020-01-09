The Swift Current Curling Club hosted the 2020 Saskatchewan Curling Tour (SCT) Players Championship from Jan. 3-5, featuring top teams from the Saskatchewan men's curling tour.
Play started on Friday afternoon and the championship games took place on Sunday. The 16 teams included the rink of Cabri's Shaun Meachem, who plays out of the Swift Current Curling Club, and the Ryan Deis rink from the Fox Valley Curling Club. Both advanced to the playoffs on the final day of the event.
The Ryan Deis rink, including lead Kalin Deis, second Jason Barnhart and third Scott Manners, remained undefeated after two days with three wins in the A event against Kerrobert's Brad Heidt (7-4), Saskatoon's Jason Jacobson (6-5), and Kerrobert's Josh Heidt (4-3). The Deis rink was eliminated from the competition when they lost 7-3 in their quarter-final playoff game against Regina's Steve Howard, Jan. 5.
Meachem skipped a team from Saskatoon's Nutana Curling Club, which included lead Jared Latos, second Brayden Stewart and third Brady Scharback. They had a more challenging route to the playoffs. They won their first game against Saskatoon's Michael Carss (7-2), but then lost to Regina's Shane Vollman (5-3).
It dropped the Meachem rink to the B event of the championship, where they lost another game against Estevan's Brent Gedak (7-2). The Meachem rink then scored two victories in the C event against Regina's Ben Gamble (6-1) and Carss (6-5) to advance to the playoffs. Meachem started the playoffs with an 8-5 quarter-final win against Saskatoon's Bruce Korte, but then lost the semi-final game 7-6 against Gedak. The Langenburg rink of Kody Hartung won the other semi-final game 6-5 against Howard. Hartung then won the championship game 5-4 against Gedak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.