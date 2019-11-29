The Swift Current Curling Club's Innovation Credit Union Super League results from Thursday November 28:
Pennas Welding defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum
Quintin defeated Westax
Chambers defeated Therrien Construction
RBC Dominion Securities defeated James
Swift Plumbing & Heating Ltd defeated B&A Petroleum
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after November 28, 2019 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on November 7, 2019 the champion will be determined will be on January 23, 2020.
For more information please visit our website www.sccurlingclub.ca
