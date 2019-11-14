The Great Plains College SunDogs volleyball teams are in the midst of a busy league schedule in the Prairie Athletic Conference, and hosted games in Swift Current on Nov. 6, 9, and 10.
There was a tight battle on the court during the SunDogs women's game against the Briercrest Clippers, Nov. 6. Each team won two sets with narrow margins, and the fifth set was won 15-8 by the Clippers. Both SunDogs teams were in action when they hosted the Prairie Pilots, Nov. 9.
The SunDogs women got involved in another five-set battle, but this time they took the honours with a 16-14 win in the final set. The SunDogs men lost in three sets to the Pilots, but the scores were tight in the last two sets. The Burman Bobcats were in Swift Current on Nov. 10, and they defeated their hosts in the women's and men's games. The SunDogs women lost the initial two sets, but fought back and won the next two to force a fifth set, which was won 15-8 by the Bobcats.
The SunDogs men lost in three sets to the Bobcats after a hard battle in each set. The SunDogs will host Millar Edge on Nov. 20 for their annual Battle of the Southwest. The women's game will be at 6:30 p.m. and the men's game at 8 p.m.
