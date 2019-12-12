The Great Plains College SunDogs athletics program celebrated the success of the past volleyball season during an awards banquet at the Elmwood Golf Club, Dec. 4.
The highlight of the 2019 Prairie Athletic Conference volleyball season was the second consecutive provincial championship title for the SunDogs women’s team.
They claimed another provincial banner with a four-set win against the Prairie Pilots in the final game at the PAC championships, which was hosted by Millar College of the Bible at the end of November.
Jordan Jacobson, the team captain and four-year veteran of the SunDogs women’s squad, received the PAC most valuable player (MVP) award at the women’s playoffs.
“It feels really awesome,” she said about winning a second championship with the team. “We had a great team both years, but for being my last year this year, it feels pretty great to win.”
She just completed the final year of her nursing studies at the college, and she was part of the team’s growth over a period of four years.
“Our first year we only won two games, and last year we won provincials,” she said. “It was pretty awesome. And this year we went into the season feeling we had a pretty good team, but weren’t sure and ended up pulling it off. It was awesome.”
This year she enjoyed playing with two other veterans on the team, Kyra Behm and Keelan Cornelson.
“It was just good to play with them and win the provincial champs for our last year to celebrate,” Jacobson said.
Last year the SunDogs women’s team was at the top of the standing when they went to the provincial championships, but this year they were third in the standings at the end of the regular season.
“So this year we knew we had to go in with our heads held high and keep each other motivated, keep our heads in the game and push through any downfalls,” she said. “We did and we ended up winning.”
Swift Current is Jacobson’s home town and she enjoyed the opportunity to play four years for the SunDogs.
“I was pretty privileged to stay at home and take my schooling and play this volleyball here,” she said. “I loved the team, the coaches and Mona (Patterson), the manager. She’s amazing. It was a great year and it made my university lots of fun.”
Brad Bickner’s first year as head coach of the SunDogs women’s team could not have ended on a higher note.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s been a lot of hard work this year and it really showed by the end of the year with the provincial championship award. … We had a lot of good young players come in this year, and we had four exceptional veterans that really kept us grounded well. We had leaders on our court and we always had a good practice, and it all just came together by the end of the year.”
Their approach at the provincial championship was to stay focused and to be aggressive during their games.
“We were just going to keep battling hard and to stay aggressive, keep hitting that ball,” he said. “We’re a better team. We hit that ball, and we’ve got a lot of good hitters that could put the ball down to get us there. So as long as we stayed aggressive throughout everything, we were good.”
The SunDogs teams and players received several other awards at the PAC provincial championship. Both the men’s and women’s teams received sportsmanship awards, and two players, Brielle Wall and Brock Wall, received all-star awards.
Mona Patterson, the SunDogs athletics and recreation coordinator, said it is exciting to see the success of the program since it was founded in 2006. There have been many successes over the years and there are now five provincial championship banners on the wall.
“On the women’s side I feel we just grew stronger than we really were, because we were pretty strong last year,” she said. “This year we had three girls that were here for four years. We had another girl here in her second year. So any time we can keep them for more than a year it’s a luxury, and it just adds strength to the team.”
It was a challenging season for the SunDogs men’s team. They finished at the bottom of the league standings and were eliminated at the provincial championships after losing their first game in a five-set battle. She felt the team’s fighting spirit in their game at the championship was an indication of their success, because the season started with a very inexperienced group of players.
“We had to actually teach a few of them how to play volleyball, because we didn’t have a men’s team last year and some of them came onto the court green for the most part,” she said. “From the start of the season to the end of the season, where we pushed it to five sets and only lost by a couple of points, was amazing. The leadership both on the court with our athletes and off the court with our coaches was astounding.”
Patterson said funding for the athletics program is a challenge, as is the case with any program, and another practical issue is that the majority of college programs are one or two years long.
The volleyball season is very short, from September to November, and with a high turnover of athletes there is not much time to build a team of players that have been together for a significant time. Rebuilding of the teams are therefore taking place almost every year.
“It’s only a gift that this year we got to keep those athletes that were returning,” she said about the women’s team. “But look at the men’s side of things. We won three provincial championships and I can promise you none of them held four-year athletes. We had athletes that were here for more than one year, but probably a little rebuilding.”
The winners of several awards were announced during the SunDogs awards banquet. The SunDogs women’s award winners are:
MVP – Brielle Wall, Best defence – Krista Therrien, Leadership award – Keelan Cornelson, Coaches award – Taylor Watson.
The Sundogs men’s award winners are: MVP – Brock Wall, Best defence – Talon Achter, Leadership award – Cole Morash, Coaches award – Ryan Girardeau.
For more photos, please see the Dec. 13 edition of Prairie Post.
