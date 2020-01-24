As a result of Jan. 23 play, RBC Dominion Securities are the Champions of the Innovation Credit Union Super League.
The Swift Current Curling Club's results from Thursday January 23.
Chambers defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum
Swift Plumbing & Heating Ltd defeated Cypress Ford/Subway
RBC Dominion Securities defeated Westax
Quintin defeated Pennas Welding
B&A Petroleum defeated James
Therrien Construction defeated Techmation Electric & Controls
