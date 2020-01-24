Team RBC

kip Chris Haichert, Third Shaun Meachem, Second Kelly Schafer, Lead Teejay Haichert

As a result of Jan. 23 play, RBC Dominion Securities are the Champions of the Innovation Credit Union Super League.

The Swift Current Curling Club's results from Thursday January 23.

Chambers defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum

Swift Plumbing & Heating Ltd defeated Cypress Ford/Subway

RBC Dominion Securities defeated Westax

Quintin defeated Pennas Welding

B&A Petroleum defeated James

Therrien Construction defeated Techmation Electric & Controls

