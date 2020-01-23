The Swift Current Curling Club hosted the south qualifier from Jan. 17-19 for teams still looking to win a berth at the upcoming 2020 men's provincial curling champion.
Eight teams competed for two berths at the south qualifier in Swift Current, while another 14 teams were at the same time playing for another fourth berths at the north qualifier in North Battleford. Three Swift Current curlers played on home ice as members of Team Behm, skipped by Brett Behm of Moose Jaw. They were lead Ian Howell, second Theo Lautsch and third Brendan Ross. Team Behm was eliminated from the south qualifier after three losses.
The Behm rink played two games on Jan. 17. They conceded their first game 9-4 to Wadena's Team Scott Comfort, and then lost 7-6 against Estevan's Team Tye Olson. Team Behm then lost their final game 7-4 against Regina's Team Dustin Woloschuk. Team Jeff Hartung from Langenburg Curling Club claimed the first berth out of the south qualifier with three straight wins.
The second berth was earned by Team Joshua Heidt from the Kerrobert Curling Club after conceding one game against Hartung and winning five other games. The 2020 SaskTel Tankard men's provincial championship takes place in Melville from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.
