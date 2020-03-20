Trochu resident Alicia Erickson, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo Canada 2020 for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, sang the national anthem for the South Country Co-op Showdown that was hosted by PBR Canada at the Lethbridge Enmax Centre on March 6 and 7.
Erickson is 23 years old and recently graduated out of Bow Valley College with a diploma in Youth Justice studies diploma with the goal of pursuing a social work diploma next year once her reign is completed. Erickson was previously crowned Miss Ponoka in 2018.
“I travel all across Canada, the United States of America, and possibly overseas representing the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, our athletes, and our clients,” Erickson says. “This is the first Professional Bull Riding event I've been able to come to and they invited me to come and sing our national Anthem. Doing that was a really, really neat and neat experience.”
Erickson says she became interested in participating in the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association when she was eight or nine years old and saw a picture of her mother as a race meet queen in Trochu. The sight of her mother riding a horse and wearing a crowd, Erickson says, made her want to do the same thing one day.
“I didn't actually grow up in a Western background,” Erickson says. “Both my parents moved into town and had myself and my brother. I really had to strive in and work my way into this community and it's been nothing but amazing and helpful people. The community has people that are willing to guide you in whatever direction you need.”
Erickson says that even though she has only been Miss Rodeo Canada for a couple of months, she has matured a lot and has gained so many new experiences.
“My job is basically to mingle with people and educate them on the western way of life, rodeo, and bull riding, so I get to chat with all sorts of people going through all different walks of life,” Erickson says. “I saw some pretty cute children at the event t that were very, very excited to get a picture with me and I get to sign my little autograph cards as well. That was a really good experience.”
To become Miss Rodeo Canada, Erickson says she had to take part in a competition that involves categories including horsemanship, public speaking, a written exam, a personal interview, and a fashion show. The competition, Erickson says, is quite extensive and intense because competitors need to know the knowledge and the history of rodeo, rodeo events, horse knowledge, and other things relating to rodeo.
“My parents love me being Miss Rodeo Canada 2020,” Erickson says. “They were so excited when I won. I don't think I'd ever really seen my dad shed a tear before, but he was pretty excited for me.”
Erickson genuinely hopes that her people skills and communicating through the year will help her make many friends and connections that could possibly lead to so many different doors of opportunity. Erickson also firmly believes that the connection she makes through this year are going to be some of the greatest things that she holds on to throughout this experience.
“It doesn’t really matter where you’re at in life; anything’s possible,” Erickson says. “If you really want it and there are people out there that are willing to help you and inspire you, you just have to be willing to have an open mindset and let them lead you on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.