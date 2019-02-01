The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday Jan. 31.
RBC Dominion Securities (Haichert) defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum (Rayner)
Swift Plumbing & Heating Ltd (Wicks) defeated Premier Tech (James)
Ilta Grain/Westax (Kirkpatrick) defeated B&A Petroleum/Nitro Millwright (Seidler)
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after January 31 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on January 17m and playoffs for the January to March section will begin on Thursday March 7, 2019. The champion will be determined will be on March 21, 2019.
