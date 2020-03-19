To all Swift Current Broncos fans, season ticket holders, corporate partners and all of our supporters.
With the announcement from the Western Hockey League on the conclusion of the 2019-20 WHL regular season and the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-2020 WHL regular season, the Swift Current Broncos would like to announce our current plans for managing the impact to our fans, partners, and our organization.
As our community, province, country and the rest of the world continues to grapple with the unprecedented challenges faced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Swift Current Broncos want to let our fans and supporters know that we will do our best to limit the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our fans, partners, and supporters.
Season Ticket Holders
All 2019-2020 season ticket holders will receive an account credit for the two cancelled regular season games, based on the zone and price point of their 2019-2020 season tickets. This credit will be applied to their account on June 1, 2020, and will be applied to 2020-2021 season tickets. However, by special request this credit can instead be exchanged for a special two-game flex pack for the 2020-2021 season or can be used for any purchase of merchandise or tickets in The Stable.
Please note that this credit will not be applied until June 1, 2020, and therefore will not secure Early Bird Ticket pricing for 2020-2021 season tickets. In order to secure Early Bird ticket pricing, season ticket holders will still be required to place a deposit by May 15, 2020.
For the time being, The Stable will remain open during regular business hours to manage the Early Bird ticket specials and renewals of 2020-2021 season tickets, however you may also do so by phone by calling the Stable at 306-773-1509. If future changes to our circumstances require The Stable to close to the public, we will endeavor to remain open by phone for renewals administration.
Corporate Partners
Each individual corporate partnership, including our suite holders, will be evaluated to ensure that an appropriate value for the two cancelled home games, three cancelled road games, and any other activities that were suspended as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent cancellation of the WHL season, will be applied to future partnership arrangements or corporate accounts. Our corporate partners will be contacted individually to further discuss the application of this arrangement.
Game Day Ticket Holders
Any fans who purchased individual game day tickets for the March 13, 2020 or March 20, 2020 home games can exchange those tickets at the door or in advance at The Stable, for any pre-season or regular season game during the 2020-2021 season.
Please hold onto the hard copy version of the tickets, as the information for the purchase of those tickets will not be held within our systems. Advanced tickets for individual game days in the 2020-2021 season are expected to be available in September of 2020.
Any groups with group ticket packages purchased for the game on March 13, 2020 or March 20, 2020 are encouraged to contact The Stable to discuss options for the 2020-2021 season.
Unused Flex Pack Tickets
Any unused 2019-2020 flex pack tickets can be exchanged for an equal amount of flex pack tickets for the 2020-2021 season. Flex pack tickets for the 2020-2021 season are expected to be available in September of 2020.
Effected Businesses and Organizations in the South West Saskatchewan Community
We are seeing the damaging effect that the Covid-19 pandemic has had, and we know that this same effect is being felt by many organizations in our community. We will soon be announcing an initiative for the 2020-2021 season to offer a set number of free promotional opportunities to those organizations needing support with reviving and strengthening their communication to our community after the effects of the pandemic begin to dissipate. Further details on this program and how to obtain this offer will be announced in the near future.
We expect there to be many changes to our current circumstances over the next weeks and months, and will do our best to keep fans informed and updated as soon as possible. For any questions, please contact The Stable at 306-773-1509 or stable@scbroncos.com
