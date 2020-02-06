Three local citizens were named stars of the community this week for their above-and-beyond efforts to make Swift Current a better place.
Mike Rogowski, Nicholas Habscheid and Theodore Lautsch were nominated by their peers and selected as winners of the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program, a partnership between Fountain Tire, the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), that honours everyday Canadians for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity. The trio were publicly recognized at last Friday’s Swift Current Broncos game.
“We asked Canadians to help us find people whose actions – big or small – make a difference, and the result was an inspiring list of individuals who help our cities thrive,” says Denise Gohl-Eacrett, Director, Brand and Customer Experience at Fountain Tire. “It is particularly meaningful for Fountain Tire’s local store owners to be able to give the unsung heroes in their own communities the recognition they deserve.”
In hockey, star players of each game are awarded for their outstanding performance on the ice. The Fountain Tire 3 Stars program provides an opportunity to similarly acknowledge and celebrate members of the community who make an impact. Swift Current’s three stars of 2020 are:
Mike Rogowski, a champion of Swift Current’s business community. Through his role with the Swift Current Chamber of Commerce, Mike helped grow the Business Excellence Awards from a small affair to a substantial event that saw more than 170 businesses celebrated last year. His nomination noted, “Mike almost always has a smile on his face… is incredibly encouraging and always a pleasure to work with.”
Nicholas Habscheid, schoolteacher and co-owner of the Swift Current Counter Punch Boxing Academy. After his grandfather passed away in 2018, Nick looked for a way to give back to The Meadows long-term care home where he had lived. Donating his time and expertise, Nick collaborated with the facility’s recreation therapists to create a boxing program for seniors.
Theodore Lautsch, curler, Sea Cadet and dedicated volunteer. Theo offers his time to support local Learn to Curl days, assists with junior curling and coaches the Special Olympics curling program. For the latter, he was recognized as the Special Olympics Junior Coach of the Year. In 2019, Theo was also honoured as a top Sea Cadet with the Navy League of Canada Saskatchewan Division Admiral Yanow Award for Merit and the 2019 National Sea Cadet of the Year Award.
Last fall, members of the public were invited to nominate their community stars at FountainTire3Stars.com. A total of 63 winners were selected from the pool of peer nominations in 21 participating communities* across Canada. Winners will be honoured by local Fountain Tire store owners and their local WHL or OHL team during exclusive game-time presentations throughout January and February.
“Our communities are full of remarkable people who make a meaningful impact every day,” adds WHL Commissioner, Ron Robison. “The WHL, alongside our partner Fountain Tire, is proud to bring some of these inspiring stories to light and say thank you for the contributions our fans have made.”
“From our head-office in Edmonton to our locally owned stores, supporting local communities is an important part of our approach to business,” continues Gohl-Eacrett. “Partnering with organizations like the WHL and OHL in a program that allows local citizens to shine is an extension of Fountain Tire’s ‘We’re on this road together’ philosophy.“
To learn more and review the full list of winners – available at the end of February – visit FountainTire3Stars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.