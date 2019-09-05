The SWAC sports year is going to hit the ground running. Practices for football have begun and soccer, cross country and volleyball practices will start as soon as students return to school. The SWAC athletic directorate and coaches have been busy panning their seasons.
SWAC is putting on a Volleyball Officials Clinic on Wednesday, Sept 11. It will take place at SCCHS at 6:30 in the lecture theatre. There is NO CHARGE to attend. All levels of experience welcome….if you played some volleyball in school, and want to begin your journey into becoming an official, this clinic is for you.
The SWAC golf championship takes place on Saturday, Sept 14. Ponteix will be hosting the championship for the first time. Top grade 9-12 golfers from across the division will vie for a spot at the SHSAA provincial championship on Sept 28 in Estevan.
SCCHS Colt and Arden soccer teams host double headers on Saturday, Sept 7. Weyburn will be in town to play the Colts at 10:00/2:00 and the Ardens at 12:00/4:00.
Also on Sept. 7th, the SCCHS Colts will hit the field for their first football game of 2019. They are hosting Moose Jaw Central. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00.
Shaunavon, Gull Lake and Maple Creek football teams will start their seasons the second week of September.
Remember to follow SWACSports on Facebook, twitter and Instagram. We love the ‘likes’.
