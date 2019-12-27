The Swift Current Broncos announced today they have acquired 2001-born forward Cole Nagy from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for 2001-born forward Matthew Culling.
Nagy, from Saskatoon, has appeared in 25 games with the Raiders this season, scoring twice while adding two assists. One of Nagy’s goals came at the expense of the Broncos on November 29.
The 6’6’’ forward is in his rookie season with the Raiders, but was a member of their organization last year when they won the Ed Chynoweth Cup.
During the 2018-19 season, Nagy was a member of the Saskatoon Blazers of the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League, torching the competition for 26 goals and 39 assists in just 44 games. His 65 points tied him for second in SMHL scoring.
Culling, from Regina, appeared in 99 games in a Broncos jersey, scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists. The Broncos wish him success with the Raiders.
Nagy is expected to join his new team today and will make his Broncos debut tonight against Medicine Hat.
