Saturday, Sept 14 was SWAC’s first district championship. The SWAC golf championship was hosted by Ponteix on their beautiful golf course.
The weather cooperated and it turned out to be a perfect day for golf. We had 22 registered golfers…our largest number of golfers in recent years. Madison Gleim (Eastend) won the girls competition and Gaige Calkins (SCCHS) won the boys competition.
Other male golfers who qualified are: Kaden Gramlich (Fox Valley), Landon Laucher (Ponteix) and Rylan Egland (Eastend). Good Luck to these golfers at the SHSAA Provincial competition in Estevan on Sept. 27-28.
Thanks to everyone who came to our SWAC Volleyball Officiating Clinic. We had 40 people attend…which is an amazing turn out for our district. hanks, also, to Ken Garinger for presenting the clinic. SWAC is always appreciative of those who give of their time to officiate and we welcome some new faces into the officiating world.
Our senior SWAC volleyball league will be starting on Sept 17/18. In girl’s action, on Tuesday night, Hazlet will host Vanguard and Gull Lake and Shaunavon will host Eastend and Frontier. The boys will play Wednesday night. Cabri hosts Vanguard and Frontier hosts Shaunavon. Schedules will be posted on SWAC Facebook. Check with your school for game times.
The SCCHS Colt soccer team was in North Battleford this past weekend. On Friday, they lost 1-0 to Warman, then rebounded by beating North Battleford 7-1. On Saturday afternoon, the Colts beat Humboldt 5-0. Their next action is Tuesday, Sept. 17, when they take on Moose Jaw Peacock at home. This is a make-up game from last Thursday. On Saturday, they will travel back to Moose Jaw to take on the Peacocks again.
SCCHS Ardens were at Soccerfest in Moose Jaw over the weekend. They opened with a 12-0 win over Notre Dame. In their second game, they had to overcome two deficits to defeat Regina LeBoldus (4-2). The Ardens won the semifinal vs Regina O’Neill (1-0) and then came up big vs PA St Mary (5-0) for their first ever Soccerfest title! On Wednesday, Sept 18, the Arden’s will work to continue their winning ways against the visiting Vanier team.
In a Thursday night lights 12-man football game, SCCHS came away with a victory at home against MJ Peacock. Their record improved to 4-2. SWAC’s 6-man and 9-man football teams took to the field for their first league games on Friday, September 13. The 9-man Maple Creek Redmen won the ‘battle under the lights” over the visiting Shaunavon Shadows. A young Gull Lake Lions team came up short against Viscount in 6-man action
In games on Sept 20, Maple Creek will travel to Shaunavon for another game ‘under the lights’. Gull Lake will host their first home game against the LCBI Bisons. On Saturday, Sept 21, the SCCHS Colts will be in Yorkton for an afternoon game.
Follow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.