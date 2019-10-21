SWAC Senior Girls Volleyball League standings, after five weeks of matches, Gull Lake is in first place with 30 points, Vanguard 21 points, Frontier 16 points, Shaunavon 15 points, Eastend 10 points and Hazlet 6 points.
Host sites for league games are on Tuesday, October 22 are Vanguard (Gull Lake/Hazlet) and Frontier (Shaunavon/Eastend). This is the final week of league games.
The league playoffs, which will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, are hosted by first place in the league.
SWAC senior boys play their volleyball league matches on Wednesday nights. After five weeks of matches, Shaunavon and Frontier are tied for first with 21 points, Cabri has 15 points and Vanguard 12 points.
The last regular season league games are on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Vanguard hosts Shaunavon and Cabri hosts Frontier. The boy’s playoff is held on Wed, Oct. 30 at the gym of the first-place team. Check with your school for game times for the girl/boy leagues.
SCCHS Soccer Colts played in Yorkton in the SHSAA regional soccer championship. They opened strongly with an 8-0 win over Weyburn. The Colts then went on to win the Regional final over Yorkton (3-1).
The Colts are also the host for SHSAA Provincial Soccer on October 25-26. Games on the Friday are at 9:00, 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00. Those games are held on both Irwin and SCCHS fields. On Saturday, the consolation final is at 10:00, Bronze medal game at 12 p.m. and Gold medal game is at 2 p.m. There is a gate charged for Provincial Championships; we hope to see a great crowd out to support the Colts as they drive for a provincial championship medal.
The SCCHS Arden soccer team continues their quest for an SHSAA provincial soccer medal. They were in Weyburn for the 5A south regional championship. They beat Estevan 12-0 in the opening round, then follow that with a 4-0 win over Weyburn in the final. 5A girls’ soccer provincials are in Saskatoon next weekend.
Herbert girls’ soccer team lost their first game at Regionals to Dalmeny (2-0) and were eliminated from the provincial playoffs. The Herbert boys’ team won a 4-3 nail biter against host Fort Qu’Appelle in their first regional game. That gave them an automatic berth in the provincial tournament. In the Regional final, they worked hard to come back from a 0-2 deficit at half time, but eventually lost 5-2 to Stoughton. The Laurels will be in Stobart for 3A boys’ provincial soccer this weekend.
Maple Creek football team was in Lumsden and Shaunavon traveled to Fort Qu’Appelle on Friday, Oct. 18. Shaunavon lost their game 40-14 and their season has come to an end. Maple Creek lost 20-0, but based on the strength of their other games, they finished 4th in their conference. That means the Redmen will play in the 9-man Provincial quarter finals in Delisle on Oct. 26th.
6-man Football playoffs began on Oct. 19. Gull Lake travelled to Hague for the first round match up. The Lions were in tough against one of the top teams in the province. They lost the game 88-6 and have been eliminated.
SCCHS Colts 12-man football teams last regular season game was on Saturday, Oct. 19th. This was a home game vs. Estevan at 1 p.m., which they won handily. The Colts will play in the league semi final in Moose Jaw vs. Central Collegiate.
Junior Volleyball sectional playoffs will take place the week of October 21-26. Draws have been finalized and all schools participating have had their draws sent to them. All matches start afterschool. Top teams advance to the SWAC Junior Championship on Nov 2. Rolling Hills A girls winner and Cypress Hills boys winner will be hosts.
Monday, Oct. 21: Rolling Hills A boys @ All Saints/Centennial (Irwin, Waldeck, Gull Lake, Herbert, Centennial);
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Rolling Hills A girls @ All Saints/Centennial (Irwin, Centennial, Waldeck, Gull Lake, Herbert);
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Rolling Hills B girls @ Wymark (Wymark, SCCHS, Hodgeville, Ponteix);
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Rolling Hills B boys @SCCHS (Wymark, SCCHS, Ponteix);
Wed, Oct. 23: Cypress Hills boys @Hazlet (Hazlet, Fox Valley, Leader);
Friday, Oct. 25: Whitemud girls @Frontier (Eastend, Frontier, Consul);
Sat, Oct. 26: Whitemud boys @ Shaunavon Public (Eastend, Shaunavon HS, Consul, Frontier);
Sat, Oct .26: Cypress Hills girls @ Maple Creek (Gull Lake, Maple Creek, Leader, Fox Valley, Cabri).
Senior SHSAA Volleyball teams will start their playoff road to the provincial championship in November. All teams take part in the first level of Conference playoffs. We host girl’s conference tournaments in Frontier (1A) and Shaunavon (2A) on November 1 /2. On November 8/9 weekend, Ponteix boys will host a 1A conference championship and Cabri will host a 2A conference (using Hazlet’s gym).
Follow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares. You’ll find pictures from our various championships/tournaments on these sites.
