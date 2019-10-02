Congratulations to our SWAC provincial boys golf team.... Gaige Calkins 3rd (SCCHS), Rylan Egland 21st (Eastend), Kaden Gramlich 27th (Fox Valley) and Landon Laucher 45th (Ponteix).
They won TEAM BRONZE at the SHSAA Provincial competition in Estevan on the weekend. Gaige also added INDIVIDUAL BRONZE in the boy’s competition. Double Bronze…what a great accomplishment for Gaige! Madison Gleim finished in the top 30 girl golfers in the province at her first provincial championship.
SWAC Girls Volleyball League standings after the girls second week of Tuesday night play: Gull Lake sits atop the standings with a perfect 4-0 record, Shaunavon and Frontier are tied for second (3-1 match record). Vanguard and Eastend have identical 1-2 match wins and Hazlet is 0-4. Host sites on Tuesday, Oct 1 are Gull Lake (Eastend/Frontier) and Vanguard (Shaunavon/Hazlet).
SWAC boys play their volleyball league on Wednesday nights.
After two weeks of matches, Cabri is undefeated (4-0 in matches), Shaunavon sits alone in second in the standings with a 2-2 record, Frontier and Vanguard are tied with a 1-3 match record. On Wednesday, Oct 2, Vanguard hosted Shaunavon and Cabri hostsed Frontier.
Shaunavon High School will be hosting a Beginner Volleyball Officials Clinic (for Gr 9 -adults) on Monday Oct. 7at 6:30 p.m. Please note that it will be held at the Shaunavon Public School where there is access to 2 courts of scrimmaging players for a hands-on learning experience. Ken Garinger and Nick Ra have graciously agreed to be clinicians that evening. No charge to attend.
The SCCHS Colt soccer team played Wednesday against MJ Central. They played to a 2-2 draw. Their record of 5 wins and 1 tie will put them in first place, in the MJ league, going into the league playoffs. the Colts advance to the semifinal on Saturday, Oct 5.
The SCCHS Ardens finished their league schedule with a 12-0 win over MJ Peacock. The team remains undefeated in league (and tournament) play. The last games of the league were canceled due to field conditions. The Ardens finished first in the Moose Jaw league regular season. They await their semi final opponent (game scheduled for Oct 5).
In 9-man football games this weekend, the Maple Creek Redmen lost in Fort Qu’Appelle (25-7) and the Shaunavon Shadows lost in Notre Dame (49-12). Both teams will host games on Friday, Oct 4. Indian Head will be in Shaunavon and Notre Dame travels to Maple Creek.
Gull Lake hosted their first “under the lights” 6-man football game last Friday. It was a tremendously successful event (lots of activities took place), topped off with a Lions 37-14 win over the Central Butte Bulldogs. The Hague Panthers will be in town to take on the hometown Lions on Thursday, Oct 3.
SCCHS Colts football team was on the road to Weyburn on Saturday. Their record improved to 2-2 with a decisive 33-0 win over Weyburn. The Colts have a bye this weekend. Their next game is Thursday, Oct 10 in Moose Jaw against host team Vanier.
Our SWAC Cross Country championship (for grades 4-12) will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 on the Miry Golf Course at Cabri. Registration starts at 10 a.m., walk through at 11 a.m. Start time for the first race is approximately 12:00 noon.
Thanks to everyone who took the time to #ThanksCoach during last weeks “Coach Appreciation Week” in Canada. Our SWAC coaches are the best! Thanks for giving up your free time to coach our Chinook student athletes.
Follow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares.
