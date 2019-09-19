The Swift Current Broncos announced today they will be hosting their annual general meeting in the upstairs conference room of the Innovation Credit Union iPlex on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Official members of the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club and media are welcome to attend.
The 2018-19 season will be reviewed, as well as future business practices of the club.
For additional information, please contact Broncos Director of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald at 306-773-1509 ext. 3 or email him at nmacdonald@scbroncos.com.
Broncos announced Sept. 16 they have reduced their roster by four players following the conclusion of the 2019 exhibition schedule. The following players have been released from the roster:
Austin Herron, Christian Riemer, Zach Cox and Dawson Springer.
Herron, Riemer and Cox are free agents and can sign with any club they wish, while Springer will report to the Prince Albert Mintos of the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League.
The Broncos current roster sits at 24 players, which includes 14 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies.
The 2019-20 regular season for the Broncos begins Saturday when they host the Calgary Hitmen at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.