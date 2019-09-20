The Swift Current Broncos announced today that third-year forward Ethan Regnier has been named the team’s captain. He becomes the 32nd captain since the return of the Swift Current Broncos in 1986. Alternate captains will be named at a later date.
Regnier, from Prince Albert, is one of just two remaining players from the 2018 championship team. Last year he tied for the team lead in scoring with 31 points, scoring 10 times and adding 21 assists. He served as an alternate captain to Tanner Nagel in 2018-19.
“Ethan displayed great leadership towards the end of last season and throughout the summer,” said Broncos head coach Dean Brockman. “We are in good hands with him leading the way on and off the ice.”
The 2000-born forward enters his fifth season in Swift Current, having spent two seasons with the Legionnaires of the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League. He was originally an 11th round pick of the Broncos, 230th overall in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.
“It’s a huge honour and I’m super excited to wear the ‘C’ this year,” Regnier said. “I learned from Glenn Gawdin my first year and Nagel last year. I can take what I learned from those two guys and hopefully I can do more of the same.”
The Broncos open the 2019-20 WHL regular season tomorrow night when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the Innovation Credit Union iPlex at 7:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.