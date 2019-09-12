The Swift Current Broncos announced today they have acquired 2000-born forward Brecon Wood and a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft in exchange for the rights to 2003-born forward Ashton McNelly.
Wood, from Edmonton, spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Seattle Thunderbirds, skating in 46 games and scoring three goals and five assists.
He also appeared in seven games with the Moose Jaw Warriors, scoring once, and four games with the AJHL’s Spruce Grove Saints, recording two assists.
Originally a seventh-round pick of the Warriors in 2015, the 6’2’’ forward has played in 137 WHL games to date, scoring eight goals and seven assists.
McNelly was drafted by the Broncos in the 10th round, 216th overall in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.