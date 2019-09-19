11-2 win over the Moose Jaw Vanier Spirits by the Swift Current Comp. Ardens in women's soccer Wednesday night allowed the team to improve to 3-0 in league and 7-0 overall.
The Ardens host AE Peacock on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Irwin Field.
MJ Anderson 2 goals, 2 assists;
Tenille Willows 2 goals, 1 assist;
Jannae Carlson 2 goals;
Jaycee Berggren 2 goals;
Taylor Kohls 1 goal, 1 assist;
Heidi Spetz 1 goal, 1 assist;
Calli Moreau-Simpson 1 goal;
Olivia Koebel, Mackenzie Metke, Kaitlyn Berggren 1 assist each.
Grade nine Emma Moen earns first career win in goal.
