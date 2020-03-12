The Swift Current Home Hardware Midget AAA Legionnaires concluded their season after losing their first round playoff series 3-1 to the Regina Pat Canadians.
The Legionnaires were eliminated on home ice when they lost 4-1 in the crucial fourth game of the best of five series, March 5.
The team's only goal in their final game was scored shorthanded by captain Riley Dekowny in the second period with assistance from Eric Robbie.
The Legionnaires finished the regular season in eight place and the Regina Pat Canadians ended in first place.
The Legionnaires lost the first game of the playoff series 6-0 in Regina, but won the second game 3-2 on home ice. They dropped the third game 7-1 in Regina. A large home crowd came out to support the Legionnaires in the fourth game, but their gritty effort could not stop the Regina team's offensive assault.
