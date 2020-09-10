The City’s Splash Pads will be closed for the season as of Monday, September 14th.
“Community Services would like to note that this is seasonal practice to ensure all facilities are winterized before the colder weather sets in,” says Michael Newell, Parks Manager.
Park washrooms remain open daily with reduced hours of 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
