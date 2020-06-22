This year the Swift Current Ag and Ex will be celebrating Frontier Days Week in a new way – with a self-guided driving or walking tour.
The Frontier Days Spirit of the West Parade Tour will take place from June 22 to 27. For the Map please checkout our website at http://swiftcurrentex.com/frontier-days/parade-tour/
Stay tuned to our website and our social media pages for many activities, memories, videos and virtual tours to be posted. See attached schedule of events.
Virtual Frontier Days Social Media Sites
Website: www.swiftcurrentex.com
Face Book Page - Kinetic Park
Face Book Page – Doc’s Town Heritage Village
Instagram: @SCAGEX
You Tube: scagex
For more information: www.swiftcurrentex.com or call 306-773-2944.
