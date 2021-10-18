Our fall sports are starting to wind down. Plans are in place for SWAC playoffs for juniors and SHSAA playoffs for seniors. Most league competitions will be completed in the next two weeks.
SWAC sent 13 runners to the SHSAA Provincial Cross-Country Championship near Humboldt. There were between 80-100 runners from across the province in each of the races. It was a perfect day for running on a challenging course.
Intermediate boys: Grayson Arendt, SHS (26th), Jaydon Skrumeda-Sawby, MCCS (72nd), Micky Lane, SHS (89th ), Russell Pole, SHS (94th), Zavis Lavallee, Ponteix (98th).
Intermediate girls: Hannah Ulm, Ponteix (46th), Tiffany Broderick, MCCS (dns-injury)
Junior boys: Robert Winter, RSR (71st)
Junior girls: Amara Gatzke, SCCHS (21st), Dakota Jorgensen, Vanguard (26th)
Senior boys: Noah Schramm, RSR (49th)
Senior girls: Hillary Lacelle, SCCHS (22nd), Greta Lopeter, SCCHS (39th)
The SCCHS Ardens soccer team played Yorkton Sacred Heart in the MJ league semifinals on Tuesday, Oct 12 in Moose Jaw. The team posted a 5-0 win. The final pitted the SCCHS Ardens against Yorkton Regional on Saturday. The 9-2 Arden victory gave the team its 12th consecutive league title! To put that into perspective, the grade 12’s on the team were in Kindergarten when this league winning streak began.
Provincial playoffs for both the Arden and Colt soccer teams begin on October 22 and 23rd. The Ardens compete in Regionals in Yorkton and the Colts will be in Weyburn.
In 12-man football, the SCCHS Colts had a bye in week 5, so their next scheduled league game was at home on October 16 vs Weyburn. The Colts lost that game 46-21 and have one final league game on October 23 in Estevan. The SHSAA playoffs begin on October 30. It is still tbd who the Colts will play and where.
In 9-man football action, this was the last week of the scheduled league games. The playoff structure depended on the outcome of these final games. Maple Creek hosted Shaunavon in a “Tuesday Night Lights” football game on October 12th. Maple Creek came away with a 42-25 win over the visiting Shadows. On Friday, October 15, Maple Creek played their last league game in Indian Head and lost 41-6. Gull Lake’s game with Notre Dame was cancelled along with Shaunavon’s game against Lumsden.
9-man football playoffs begin on the October 22 weekend. Shaunavon will travel to Indian Head and Maple Creek will be in Lumsden.
Junior SWAC volleyball playoff schedules have been developed. The first round of playoffs will be completed by October 30. The semifinals run on Saturday, November 6 and the SWAC Junior Championship final is on Tuesday, November 9.
SWAC Senior Volleyball Leagues continue into the fifth week of play. We’ve had quite a few cancellations for the upcoming two weeks, so we are in the process of trying to make up those games. The format for the league playoffs has been revised. Semi finals are on Tuesday, Nov 2 (at multiple sites) and the league final for boys and girls is on Wednesday, Nov 3 (two sites).
SHSAA Provincial playoffs for our senior volleyball teams are coming up fast. Teams compete at conference level then, if they qualify, regionals and then the Provincial Championships. All high school volleyball teams are assigned to an SHSAA Conference playoff on the November 5/6 weekend (for girls) and November 12/13 weekend (for boys). Shaunavon boys and SCCHS Arden/Colt volleyball teams advance straight to Regional playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.