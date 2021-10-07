The Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre hosted the Reconcili-Action concert at Market Square in Swift Current on Sept. 27 as a contribution toward promoting reconciliation in the community in the run-up to the first observation of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada on Sept. 30.
The concert featured cultural intelligence facilitator and musician Wilbur Sargunaraj and Randi Lynn Nanemahoo-Candline, a Cree jingle dancer and educator from Bigstone Cree Nation in northern Alberta.
Sargunaraj spoke about four key requirements to move towards reconciliation – awareness of the past, acknowledgement that a wrong has taken place, amends for the wrongs of the past, and action to change behaviour.
Nanemahoo-Candline spoke about her experiences as an intergenerational residential school survivor. Her mother attended a residential school and it had an impact on family life. She said it is not easy to share these experiences, but it is an important part of healing and reconciliation.
