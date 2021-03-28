The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding South West (SW) residents that COVID-19 is still prevalent and to book their vaccine appointments when their age categories open.
The patient booking system is available to all citizens age 62 and over, including those living in border communities and those without Saskatchewan health cards, like new immigrants to our province. The tool can be accessed directly at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine, or residents can call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829). Family and friends who aren't yet eligible can also book on behalf of someone who is eligible, either online or by phone.
Public communication will occur each time age group eligibility changes.
Read the rest of this announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website:https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/March/South-West-Residents-Reminded-to-Get-Tested-for-COVID-19-and-Vaccinated-When-Eligible.aspx
