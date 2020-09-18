Beuhler has new book

A man who lives in the Frontier/Climax region of southwest Saskatchewan has released his second book.


C J Beuhler was born and raised in Regina. During his career with the Canadian Armed Forces, he saw North America from coast to coast, and from Labrador to the Gulf of Mexico. In that time, he encountered a generous measure of real life drama, which, upon reflection, he realized should be shared.

Of all the places in his experience, the pristine wilderness of Labrador and its indigenous people impressed him most strongly, compelling him to write his first book, WE ARE STILL HERE, a chronicle of the life of an Inuit leader and shaman, and the adventures forced upon him by the rapid decline of the world’s environment.

The second novel, QUEST FOR NUNA IMMALUK (Inuit for Ancient Earth) is a sequel, but can be read as a stand-alone story.

In this story we find that the remaining population of the planet Nuna has been confined to three huge space-craft for hundreds of years. Their history is fragmented by the passage of time, their beliefs and customs have eroded into vacant shams of the originals. The records of their ancestral home have all but been destroyed.

One man rises from obscurity, goaded to act by the growing power of his visions and dreams. His passion to find the elusive planet of their past reconnects him with his spiritual ancestors, and guides him...to something greater than he, or any of his people had envisioned.

Beuhler’s works are available on Amazon, and at Friesen Press.

