Swift Current and southwest Saskatchewan residents were digging out for days after the area received a record amount of snow.
A powerful low-pressure system moved over the region on Nov. 8, which caused blizzard conditions and heavy snowfall. It resulted in dangerous driving conditions, and travel was not recommended on many roads and highways in the province.
The Trans-Canada Highway from Swift Current to the Alberta border was closed to traffic.
Swift Current was hit by around 50 centimetres of snow and strong winds created large snow drifts.
The Chinook School Division cancelled classes at all city and rural schools across the division on Nov. 9 due to unsafe road conditions. The Nov. 9 municipal and school board election in Swift Current was postponed to Nov. 12, and school board elections in three rural subdivisions were rescheduled to Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.