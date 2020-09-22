The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) has adopted a new virtual format for the annual fall tour by the president and vice-president to ensure that physicians and their associations still have an opportunity to connect with their provincial organization and to discuss issues of interest.
The virtual meeting with physicians from the Cypress Medical Association took place on Sept. 8. It was the second of 11 virtual meetings scheduled to happen over a period of four weeks.
SMA President Dr. Barb Konstantynowicz said it was important to continue with the tradition of the annual tour during the pandemic and the virtual format makes that possible.
“We still thought it was vital to connect with our colleagues across the province,” she told the Prairie Post. “There are issues that are just local to a committee of physicians and then of course there are issues that are provincial. And so we don't always hear if there's a more local issue, unless we actually make sure that we have those conversations.”
The annual tour is a key method for the SMA leadership to stay in touch with members. These tours are undertaken by the new president and vice-president. The usual format will be to have a supper meeting with physicians and their associations in different locations around the province.
“In the past, because of the long distances travelled, we would often divide the trip between the president and the vice-president,” she noted.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional circumstances that actually made it even more important to have these meetings.
“We're all working as hard as we can in the world of the pandemic and we all have questions about what's happening provincially, and so being able to go out and having those conversations I believe is absolutely vital,” she said. “Doctors, especially in smaller communities, may feel a little bit isolated from the bigger pictures of what's happening in the larger communities or locally there may be more concerns about for example PPE or how the system is functioning at a local level.”
Saskatchewan physicians have ratified a new five-year contract with the provincial government in August. As a result, the focus of the SMA will shift towards the relationship between physicians and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
The virtual meetings are an opportunity for the SMA to provide feedback to physicians about the discussions with SHA.
“We are in the middle of working on rules and bylaws,” she said. “So we had a conversation about why it is important for physicians to maintain an interest in what's happening with that. It speaks to the relationships that we have with our Saskatchewan Health Authority. Many physicians in the Cypress area are leaders in the Saskatchewan Health Authority, as well as being active physicians themselves. It is about those relationships that we must work on so that together the physicians of the province and the Saskatchewan Health Authority can work in ways that provide opportunities for the best patient care and for physicians to thrive in those environments.”
She added that the health and well-being of physicians are essential to ensure that they provide the best possible care to patients.
“We know that a healthy physician is very important,” she said. “We know that physicians often work long hours and may not have all of the supports that they would like to have, especially those that are practising in rural or more isolated communities. So our conversation is about we're here to help in whatever way that we can to enhance the physicians' ability to practise at the top of their practice.”
Various issues were discussed during the virtual meeting with physicians from the Cypress Medical Association.
“I was most encouraged by the physicians that attended,” she said. “They are very thoughtful and very knowledgeable. They are very committed to the patients in their community.”
The situation related to the pandemic provides a backdrop that will be a common point of discussion at all these virtual meetings.
“I think the doctors are really grateful that the people across the province, but definitely in their community are taking this as seriously as they are and doing their utmost to be cautious,” she said. “The family physicians in particular wanted to make sure that people recognize that they are open. It will be either a virtual visit or an in-person visit as needed, but we know that it appears that virtual care is going to be something that has made a difference in terms of both access to care, which is very important, and we know that virtual care is convenient for patients, especially people who have long distances to drive.”
Dr. Konstantynowicz emphasized that virtual care cannot replace in-person visits with physicians, but it provides a practical alternative in many instances due to the realities of the pandemic.
“We know it's not the complete solution, because we know that people must be seen in person for thorough and accurate diagnosis,” she said. “So it can't replace those appointments completely, but there is a lot of care that we've discovered and we've learned across Canada for that matter that we can do with virtual appointments and keeping patients safe that way.”
The SMA board of directors wants to address any issue of racism within the healthcare system and the medical profession. The virtual tour provides an opportunity for physicians to talk about this crucial matter.
“It's looking at what's happening globally and locally, and to start having those conversations or addressing the concerns, because we need to understand and move forward in positive ways,” she said. “It speaks to physician wellness and the abilities of all physicians to have an environment in which they thrive, and then that speaks to community wellness and having all patients receive the type of care that they need so that they can thrive as well. And so we need to start having some of those serious conversations.”
The virtual format of this year’s SMA fall tour is a result of the pandemic, but Dr. Konstantynowicz felt the use of online meetings will continue in the future.
“We've always thought about how do we increase the opportunity to have conversations with our colleagues and we've learned a lot about Webex meetings, just like many organizations have, and we're learning how to handle those larger group meetings and having more focused discussions on things,” she said. “So I think it gives people two kinds of opportunities. One is to be present in person and so hopefully when the pandemic is over, we'll return to some of the in-person conversations, which sometimes might be better at building relationships, but the virtual meetings I think are here to stay.”
