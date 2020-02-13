The call volume to the Swift Current Fire Department in 2019 remained similar to the number of service calls received in recent years.
There was a total of 708 calls in 2019. This call volume was somewhat more than the 672 calls in 2018, but less than the 731 calls in 2017.
Deputy Fire Chief Pete L’Heureux noted the recent call volume around the 700 mark is actually down from several years ago, when the annual calls were around the 800 mark and even as high as 828 in 2016.
“I feel pretty good about the numbers from last year,” he said. “We're seeing a bit of a downward trend over the last few years and I hope that has to do with our prevention initiatives with our inspections and education. … We do a lot of prevention, we do a lot of inspections and we do lots of education, and without being able to directly correlate one to the other, I would hope that the initiatives and the activities that we're doing as preventative measures are having some impact on low call volume.”
The number of calls received in the different categories during 2019 was similar to the trend in previous years.
“We're seeing a similar trend in most of our categories, give or take, over the years,” he said. “Between 50 and 60 per cent of the calls that we go on every year are medical calls and medical assists. That's a community service, that's something we do because we feel that we would like to contribute all the time and be as active as possible.”
There was a total of 361 medical/EMS calls in 2019, compared to 311 calls for medical response and EMS assists in 2018.
The Swift Current Fire Department received 93 fire calls in 2019, which were slightly less than the 102 fire calls in 2018.
“That could be anywhere from large working structure fires right up to smoky pot on the stove, where we got there and we helped them, maybe we extinguished the pot on the stove or maybe it was a small fire,” he explained. “Anything in-between where there was actual fire or burnt material, that would count as a fire.”
There were 61 calls for motor vehicle collisions in 2019, compared to 79 calls in 2018. These calls are usually for collisions within the city, but there are instances where the Swift Current Fire Department will respond to calls outside City limits.
There were 16 rescue calls in 2019, which were less than the 29 rescue calls in 2018. These calls can vary a lot from year to year, and it might involve high angle rescue from various structures such as a wind turbine or a grain terminal, or assisting to rescue someone from a confined space.
“It's very specialized training,” he said. “The rope rescue, which falls into the high angle and confined space, both require very specific training on our end and we spend a significant number of hours throughout the year maintaining those skills.”
Training is an essential part of the routine of firefighters and the hours dedicated to training are not captured in this data for annual service calls.
Specialized training is also required to deal with hazardous incidents. There were 24 calls for hazardous materials in 2019, compared to 17 in 2018. These calls will refer to incidents such as chemicals that were abandoned, fuel spills, or leaking products from different types of vehicles.
There were six fire pit complaints in 2019, which were less than the 12 complaints in 2018. A variety of other calls are received each year, and they are all recorded in a general category. There was a total of 147 other calls in 2019, compared to 122 in 2018. These calls might include occasional activities such as a service call for a broken elevator, a sparking power line, a STARS helicopter landing, or animal calls.
The prevention initiatives, inspections and education activities of the fire department are not reflected in these data for annual call volume. Staff will carry out community outreach initiatives, including tours to the fire hall, and education at schools and seniors facilities. They will carry out around 1,000 inspections each year at industrial and commercial premises as well as multi-residential buildings, including at schools. The duration of these inspections can vary from 15 to 20 minutes up to several hours, depending on the size of a facility.
The current staff structure at the Swift Current Fire Department makes provision for four administrative staff, 16 full-time firefighters and 16 auxiliary firefighters. There is currently one full-time firefighter vacancy and four auxiliary firefighter positions to fill. The department is looking at increasing the number of auxiliary firefighters to 20 to ensure a sufficient number will be able to respond to a call.
“I think as our community grows, the fire department needs to be diligent in looking at our call volume and looking at the types of incidents we go to and continue to modify and change our organization to meet the needs of the community,” he said. “Sometimes that's equipment, sometimes that's staffing and sometimes that's training.”
The data on call volume assists the department to evaluate the adequacy of resources and these numbers will also help them to make staffing and other adjustments.
“That's part of us analyzing where we're seeing calls,” L’Heureux said. “We also look at areas of the city, we look at times of year and the months, during what time of day do we see most of our calls, do we need to look at moving or increasing our day-time staffing or our night-time staffing, do we need to look at our response times in meeting certain areas of the city. … We get wonderful support from City Hall in addressing the needs of our community through our budget and I think we're ready to take on and handle the emergencies that the people of Swift Current call us for.”
