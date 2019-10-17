Swift Current City RCMP has received a number of complaints of break and enters to sheds in the Hillcrest & Highland Park area of the City over the past two nights.
The thief or thieves are targeting bicycles kept inside these sheds which they are stealing and then dumping when they break into another shed and find another bicycle to steal. The public are asked to make sure they secure their property(even if it is stored in an outbuilding), maintain the use of any exterior lighting that maybe available, and lock all outbuildings.
Please report any suspicious activity to the Swift Current City RCMP at 306-778-4870
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.