Early this morning, a 2005 Black Ford F-350 pickup was stolen from the 600 block of 1st Street East in Shaunavon. The truck is described as a diesel crew cab with raised suspension and had a Sask plate # of LNG325.If seen please call 911..If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
