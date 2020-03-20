With the ongoing escalation of COVID-19 activities, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Laboratory Medicine Provincial Program is closing in-hospital lab collection sites to ensure that staff and resources are being prioritized effectively.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority will close the following in-hospital collection sites effective Monday March 23, at 7:00 a.m.:
• General Hospital, Regina
• Pasqua Hospital, Regina
• Wascana Rehab Centre, Regina
• Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon
• St. Paul’s Hospital, Saskatoon
• Victoria Hospital, Prince Albert
• Battleford Union Hospital, North Battleford
• F.H. Wigmore Hospital, Moose Jaw
• Lloydminster Hospital
Patients can access a community collection site as identified below:
• Patients in Regina and Saskatoon are being directed to a LifeLabs location
• Patients in Prince Albert are being directed to the South Hill Mall,
• Patients in North Battleford will be directed to the Frontier Mall
• Patients in Moose Jaw are being directed to the Crescent View Clinic
• Patients in Lloydminster are being directed to go to the Dynacare location
All other SHA Laboratory locations for phlebotomy collection access will remain open, unless otherwise communicated; all site service disruptions are updated for patients viewing daily on the following website:
https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events
Please note that at this time, the visitor restriction for all SHA facilities does NOT apply to patients picking up their blood products for home therapy.
However, we are recommending that orders be placed and picked up when patients have 4 weeks of inventory on hand. This may increase what patients have at home, but may help ease their minds that they have it available in the event that things change. If patients are feeling unwell, they must send a designate to pick up their blood products for them. Any designate must be prepared to provide the patient’s Saskatchewan health care number.
