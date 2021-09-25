The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is excited to announce a partnership between SGI and the Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on a four-part Indigenous speaker series called the Solstice Speaker Series sponsored by SGI.
"Supporting the Solstice Speaker Series is an important part of SGI's commitment to the Indigenous community in Saskatchewan," SGI President and CEO Andrew Cartmell said. "We applaud the Friends of the RSM for giving a voice and platform to important stories that we all need to hear."
The Friends of the RSM is a nonprofit charitable organization that works with the RSM to provide educational opportunities and services, including funding new exhibits, programs and environmental research. All of which are crucial to help preserve Saskatchewan's rich natural and human history for generations to come.
"We want to thank SGI for their generous support and participation with our organization," Friends of RSM Executive Director Craig Perrault said. "This Indigenous-focused series will be a yearlong conversation designed to reflect the emotion, introspection, and change that happens each season. Our hope is to create active listening and participation with the audience through Indigenous leaders sharing their stories and teachings as part of our steps toward Truth & Reconciliation."
All of the speaker series presentations will be recorded and shared online by the RSM.
The first speaker series event will be part of Orange Shirt Day activities commemorating Residential School System survivors and their families taking place at the RSM on September 29, 2021.
On the evening of September 29, the RSM will be playing the film "We Were Children" about two young children who were taken from their homes and placed in church-run boarding schools. The program includes a guest presenter and following the film, there will be a chance to discuss the film and ask questions.
On September 30, the RSM has invited one special classroom for Orange Shirt Day programming, this session will be live-streamed to allow for more classroom participation across Saskatchewan.
To learn more about Orange Shirt Day and other events at the RSM, visit https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/rsm/visit/event-calendar.
Reminder: as of September 17, 2021, the Government of Saskatchewan has issued an interim mandatory masking order requiring the use of non-medical masks in all indoor public spaces in Saskatchewan.
