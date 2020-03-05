Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) wrestlers competed successfully at the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSAA) regional tournament, hosted by Ecole St. Mary's School in Prince Albert, Feb. 29.
There were 161 wrestlers at the competition, and SCCHS had the largest team of 28 wrestlers (12 females, 16 males). Fifteen members of the team (seven female, eight male) qualified for the SHSAA provincial tournament, which will take place at Mount Royal Collegiate in Saskatoon, March 6-7. The SCCHS team also did well in the team results at the regional tournament.
The Ardens won the 5A Girls Regional title with 97 points, beating the St. Mary's team by seven points. The Colts finished second in the 5A Boys Regional competition, only seven points behind the St. Mary's team. The SCCHS team finished first in the overall points standings for 5A teams at the regional tournament with 97 points, narrowly ahead of the St. Mary's team on 95 points. Below are the individual results for the 15 SCCHS wrestlers who qualified for the provincial tournament:
1st place – Ally Metke (44kg female), Luke Nelson (77kg male), Noah Steinley (130kg male), Chaz Vanderdort (41kg male).
2nd place – Elijah Harden (82 kg male).
3rd place – MJ Anderson (56 kg female), Tori Barnes (80kg female), Shane Friesen (77kg male), Conner Hammer (59 kg male), Hillary Lacelle (53 kg female), Jordan Lamontagne (69kg male).
4th place – Taylor Larocque (68kg female), Sasha Ries (60kg female), Fenix Snedden (47kg female), Dilan Vargas (69 kg male).
