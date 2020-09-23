The finalists for the 22nd annual Swift Current Business Excellence (SCBEX) Spirit of Swift Current awards were revealed during a livestreamed video announcement on Facebook and YouTube, Sept. 17.
In previous years the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce hosted a social event to announce the three finalists in each award category, but currently it is not possible to have large social gatherings due to the COVID-19 public health restrictions. The recipients of two awards, which have already been selected by the chamber's board of directors, were also announced. Bumper to Bumper – Great West Auto Electric is the recipient of the Member Business of the Year award and the Southwest Booster will be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame. The winners in the different award categories will be announced virtually during a livestreamed event on Oct. 23. Below are the finalists in the eight award categories:
Start-up/New Business: Evolve Fitness, Nightjar Diner Co., Spoon & Bowl Bistro.
Small Business: Nightjar Diner Co., Olea Oil & Vinegar, The Landing Studio.
Medium Business: AM Delivery Courier Services, Bumper to Bumper – Great West Auto Electric, Schultz Ranch Country Meats.
Large Business: B & A Petroleum, Safeway, Triways Waste Disposal.
Home-based Business: Clean Spade Urban Farm, Serge & Cody Window Cleaning Services, Surround Sound Music.
Not-for-Profit Business: Canadian Mental Health Association Swift Current Branch, Family Resource Centre, Southwest Homes.
Employer of Person(s) with Disabilities: Original Joe’s Restaurant & Bar, Pioneer Co-Operative Association, SARCAN Swift Current.
Citizen of the Year: Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe, Sammy Khalife, Trevor Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.