SGI is aware that scammers could be targeting SGI customers by sending them an email posing as their bank and asking them to provide a photo or scan of their driver’s licence.
If you get a request like that, take steps to verify that the request is coming from a trusted source before providing any personal information. Be sure to use publicly listed contact information, not a phone number or email address included in the suspect email.
If you have provided this information to someone who shouldn’t have it, you should contact the police and take steps suggested by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Please also notify SGI of the potential issue. You can have your SGI information password protected. In order to do so, customers will have to go to any SGI motor licence issuing office.
