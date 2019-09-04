Swift Current Municipal RCMP are seeking assistance to identify a motorcyclist involved in a number of traffic offences. On August 21st 2019 at around 8 AM on North Railway Street West a motorcyclist passed a vehicle on the left, cutting off another motorist who was indicating to turn left into a parking lot. Then at 1 PM that same day the same motorcyclist was observed passing a vehicle at the intersection of North Railway Street and 2nd Avenue North West at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist did not stop at the stop sign at 11th Avenue North West as they turned right.
The motorcycle was a small dark motorcycle. The driver was wearing a full helmet and tinted visor, dark clothing, and a red coloured backpack. The incident at 8 am was caught on camera. See attached video surveillance still.
