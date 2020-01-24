The Swift Current City RCMP have received a number of complaints in the last 2 weeks of fraud/phone scams.
Individuals are calling stating that they are from various Government of Canada agencies (Canada Revenue Agency, RCMP) or major financial institutes (RBC, BMO, TD Bank). Callers are telling victims that fines, fees or taxes need to be paid, or they need to catch internal thieves within the bank. Occasionally, the caller is able to persuade the victim to purchase hundreds, or even thousands of dollars in gift cards (pre-paid credit cards, Google Play/iTunes or crypto currencies like Bitcoin) and provide the caller with the activation codes and card numbers. At times, the caller will even ask for cash to be sent in the mail. The RCMP want to remind people that Government of Canada agencies and banks will never request payment over the phone, nor payment via gift cards, crypto currencies or to send cash through the mail. Additionally, the RCMP are requesting that retailers that sell gift cards or pre-paid credit cards inquire when individuals try to purchase large amounts of cards to see if they are purchasing them for a legitimate purpose.
If you believe that you have received a fraud/scam phone call, please call the Canadian Fraud Prevention Line at 1-888-495-8501 to report it. If anyone has information on fraudulent activities within the City of Swift Current, please contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
