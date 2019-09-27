The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated: 2019-SEPTEMBER-20
4:15 PM - report of a female patient running away from a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive who is required to stay. Police were able to locate the female & return her to the location.
5:08 PM - report of a commercial alarm at a business on the 1400 block of Cheadle Street W . The alarm was cancelled prior to police arrival.
5:17 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's white Ford F150 while parked in the parking lot of a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. There are no witnesses or suspects.
5:16 PM - report of a white Pontiac Grand Am rear ending a courtesy vehicle on Central Avenue N. The caller stated she had rear ended a courtesy vehicle & the other driver did not provide her with his information. Local dealerships were contacted & advised of what happened in the event the courtesy vehicle belonged to them.
6:13 PM - report of the tires being slashed on their vehicle while parked on the 500 block of Robert Street E. There are no cameras in the area & there are no suspects or witnesses.
6:34 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Ford F250 for not having the licence plate visible on the vehicle.
7:15 PM - report of a three vehicle collision at the intersection of 1st Avenue N.E. & Cheadle Street E. A blue Nissan Kicks had stopped abruptly causing a blue GMC Safari Wagon to rear end it also causing a Black GMC Sierra to rear end the Wagon. Minor injuries were reported in the collision however medical attention was declined. No charges were laid in relation to the collision.
7:42 PM - report of a male standing on the side porch of the caller's residence. The caller does not want the male around his residence & does not want to say anything that would make the male aware he is home. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male who had left prior to police arrival.
9:17 PM - 911 call of a red GMC Sierra having it's rear tires come off while travelling on the #1 Highway. No one was injured as a result of the occurrence & the vehicle was towed to a local business to have the tires replaced.
10:37 PM - 911 call from a male stating he caught a male whom he's been staying with stealing from his room & when he said something to him about it the male kicked him out of the residence. The male would like police assistance obtaining his belongs from the residence. Due to the time of night all agreed to leave the belongings for the night & the male could return the next day with a truck & pick up everything.
2019-SEPTEMBER-21
12:05 AM - report of multiple youth ringing doorbells & banging on windows on the 500 block of Highland Drive. Officers attended & located one of the youth who was taken home by police. Upon police arrival at the residence the other youth involved in the incident showed up as well. The parent of the youth was spoken to & all youth were given warnings by police about their actions.
7: 10 AM - report of a two possible impaired drivers on 13th Avenue S.E. one in a black Ford F150 & the other in a black Ford Fusion. The caller stated that both vehicles were speeding up &down the street &drove on the caller's lawn. Police attended the area & located both vehicles parked with no occupants inside them. This matter is still under investigation.
7:46 AM - 911 hang up call from a location on the 700 block of Aberdeen Street E. Police attended the location as EMS & the Fire Department were leaving. Upon speaking with staff they advised they had been trying to contact EMS for a client & police were not required.
9:26 AM - report from a male who ran out of fuel on the side of the #1 Highway stating he does not require help but wants police to attend & pull over the vehicles that are not moving into the other lane of the highway. Police spoke with the male who was getting fuel for the vehicle & would have it moved shortly. Police did not attend.
10:17 AM - report of an alarm at the location on the 900 block of George Street E. Officers attended the location with the keyholder & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
10:20 AM - report of the caller's tires being slashed on their green Nissan Altima while parked on the 500 block of Robert Street E. There are no cameras in the area & there are no suspects or witnesses.
11 :03 AM - report of a found black dog with no collar while walking on Chaplin Street E. The dog was brought to the Detachment by the caller since the SPCA was closed. Police contacted the City dog catcher who was able to take it to the SPCA.
12:53 PM - complainant attended the Detachment wishing to provide information to police about drugs in Swift Current. This matter is still under investigation.
5:56 PM - 911 call of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of 9th Avenue N.W. & Sidney Street W . A grey Chevrolet Impala failed to yield to a grey Chevrolet Cruze. Police attended the location along with EMS & the Fire Department. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the collision but transport to the hospital was not required . The driver of the Chevrolet Impala has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to yield.
6:00 PM - report of 4 people throwing rocks at a switch located on the train tracks. One of the individuals was wearing a red sweater & two others were in black. Police made patrols of the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.
8:00 PM - report of a sexual assault. This matter is still under investigation.
8:55 PM - report of the caller being choked by her fiance while holding their baby during an argument. Officers attended
the location & the male was arrested & will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
10:46 PM - 911 call of a noise complaint at a location on the 1200 block of Riverdene Park Drive. The caller stated there are two males, one in a grey BMW 328XI & one in a white lnfiniti QSO who have been laying on their horns for the last 45 minutes. Officers attended the location & made patrols but were unable to locate either vehicle.
11 :49 PM - request from EMS to attend a business located on the 700 block of South Service Road E. to assist with a male who is believed to be passed out. Police attended the business & assisted with the male who was able to get up & talk. Police noticed that he was wearing a torn shirt that had some blood on it. The male advised that he'd gotten into a fight with a friend earlier but they had worked it out. The male was taken home by a taxi.
11 :51 PM - 911 call of what sounded like two shot gun shots coming from the 5th Avenue N.W . area. Police made extensive patrols of the area but did not locate anything suspicious or hear anything. No other calls were received in relation to this incident.
SEPTEMBER-22
1:36 AM - report of a female &male yelling &screaming on the 600 block of 5th Avenue N.W. The caller stated that he could hear one of the two subjects say "why did you choke me & throw me out?". Police made patrols of the area but were not able to locate anyone or hear anything. No other calls were received in relation to this incident.
2:26 AM - 911 call of a hit & run to the caller's blue Ford Escape while parked on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. The suspect vehicle left white paint behind as well as a 2016 Ford part. There are no suspects or witnesses.
5:50 AM - report of a potential overdose at a location on 13th Avenue N.E. Officers attended the location along with EMS where an adult male was located alert & conscious. The witness on scene had advised the male had taken a lot of medication at once. The male was transported to hosiptal by EMS for evaluation.
6:10 AM - report of a possibly intoxicated male on the #1 Highway. The caller stated that a male had been walking into traffic on the highway & was now sitting by his truck that broke down. Police attended the area & located the male who was intoxicated &suffering from mental health concerns. Police arrested the male &held him in custody until his mother was able to pick him up & transport him to the hospital for evaluation. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
6:56 AM - report of an alarm at a business located on the O-block of Central Avenue N. Police were tied up on another complaint & unable to attend right away. The alarm was cancelled prior to police arrival.
12:00 PM - report of the caller's tires being slashed on their red Chevrolet Camero while parked on the 500 block of Robert Street E. There are no cameras in the area & there are no suspects or witnesses.
12:09 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Matador Drive & Pelletier Drive. Police attended the location and spoke to a female on- scene advised that she had swerved to avoid hitting a dog on the street & instead hit a grey Chevrolet Malibu. No one was injured as a result of the collision. This matter is still under investigation.
12:16 PM - report of a suspicious male jumping a fence at a business located on the O-block of 19th Avenue N.E. The male then opened the gate & drove his mini van into the yard. The caller advised there was now a second male at the location as well. Police attended the business & were able to confirm both males were employees of the business.
1:40 PM - report of fuel being syphoned from the caller's vehicle sometime overnight while parked on the 400 block of Matador Drive. There are no witnesses of suspects.
7:09 PM - report of a posible impaired driver leaving a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.E. in a white work truck. No plate number or direction of travel was able to be provided. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle .
