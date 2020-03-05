The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current Municipal Detachment dates indicated:
FEBRUARY-28
5: 11 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's black Ford Explorer while parked on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.E. The caller stated someone left a note on his vehicle witnessing the event. Officers attended the location & determined there was no damage to the caller's vehicle to support a collision .
6:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Ford F150 for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
8:04 PM - report of the caller and his spouse, who are going through a divorce and& the caller says his spouse is claiming he's been threatening her. The caller did not wish anything be pursued by police and only wanted the information documented.
11:47 PM - report of a baggy of what appears to be drugs found at a location on the 1400 block of North Service Road E.Officers attended the location, seized the item & reviewed the video footage available. This matter is still under investigation.
11:57 PM - report of three vehicles going down the caller's back alley on the O block of MacDonald Crescent with no lights on. One vehicle was described as a dark colored pickup truck with straight pipes and red underglow. The other was described as a dark blue Ford with blue licence plate lights. No plate numbers were able to be obtained by the caller. Officers made patrols of the area but did not locate any vehicles matching the descriptions provided or anything suspicious.
FEBRUARY-29
11:40 AM - report of the caller's vehicle being gone through sometime overnight while parked on the 1500 block of Bell Street E. and a small amount of change was stolen. There are no suspects or witnesses.
12:11 PM - report of a collision on the #1 Highway near Medicine Hat nine days prior where the complainant hit a deer. Collision statement was provided and all documentation was forwarded to Redcliff Detachment for investigation as the collision occurred in their jurisdiction.
12:59 PM - report of a possible child assault. This matter is still under investigation.
5:20 PM - 911 call of a possible domestic dispute. The caller stated that she and her boyfriend are fighting and her boyfriend will not allow her to see her son. Officers attended the location, spoke with both parties and confirmed no physical altercation had taken place and the argument had been about where the child would be going. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening and agreed on where the child would go while they were apart.
6: 14 PM - report of a male who exited a white truck on Battleford Trail holding what appeared to be a can of beer and then urinated on the side of the road. A white automobile then pulled up and the male got into the vehicle & left the area. Police attended the area & located the truck, parked legally with no occupants inside the vehicle. Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle to discuss the complaint received and the male had stated he'd been holding a can of soda, not beer. The male was given a verbal warning from police about drinking and driving.
8:01 PM - report of a historical sexual assault. This matter is still under investigation.
8:34 PM - 911 call of a male driving a black Chevrolet Silverado who just drove up onto a lawn on the 200 block of Tims Crescent and when he exited the vehicle he was staggering & then went into the residence. Officers attended the residence and no one answered the door. This matter is still under investigation.
MARCH-01
2:25 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Dodge Journey for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
3:46 AM - report of a street sign in the road of North Service Road E. that must of blown down in the high winds earlier in the day. Officers attended to the location & dragged the sign off of the roadway.
10:08 AM - report of a white Chevrolet Impala that hit a patch of ice on the 2nd Avenue S.E. overpass, hit the guard rail, spun around and then hit the other guard rail. The driver of the vehicle attended the Detachment to provide a collision statement. No one was injured as a result of the collision. The City of Swift Current was contacted to sand the overpass.
1:00 PM - report of a male who is in the same dwelling unit as the caller, just came downstairs highly intoxicated, only partially clothed and walked out the front door. The male was located by police, arrested and held until he was sober. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
1:34 PM - report of a male that approached the caller in the parking lot of a location on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive that was trying to sell televisions out of the back of a silver minivan with an Alberta licence plate on it. Police made patrols and were able to locate the vehicle and male driver at another location and confirmed the televisions were not stolen.
3:29 PM - report of a female leaving a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive in a red Jeep Cherokee and the female driver who is known to the caller does not have a valid driver's licence. Officers made patrols but were unable to the locate the vehicle.
4:14 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver a black Honda CR-V for using an electronic communications device while operating a motor vehicle.
4:59 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Central Avenue N. and Herbert Street E. A brown Honda CRV had driven through a red light, hit a black Nissan Kicks and then drove into the bank causing damage. No one was injured as a result of the collision and both vehicles were required to be towed from the scene. The driver of the brown Honda CRV, an adult female was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
5: 15 PM - report of a male refusing to leave an establishment on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. The male had been video recording the caller & making other patrons in the establishment feel uncomfortable. Officers attended the location and arrested the male after he refused to identify himself. The male was held in police custody and later released once sober. The male was given a ticket under the Alcohol Gaming and Regulations Act for failing to leave an establishment.
6:54 PM - report of an alarm coming from a business on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended and found the back door to the business open. Officers entered the business and confirmed no one was inside and nothing had been taken. After speaking with the business owner police learned that the door of the business is typically not locked and was advised by police to start locking up his business properly.
7:43 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female who had been arguing with her boyfriend. Officers attended the location and the female and her boyfriend were located inside the residence. No physical altercation had occurred. The two had been aruging about the female being unfaithful and they were no longer going to be in a relationship. The female agreed to stay at a friend's house for the night to prevent any further issues between the couple.
8:51 PM - request from a male who would like police assistance when his former roommate returns to get his personal belongings from the residence sometime this week. The male was notified police can assist and that they should call the Detachment when the exchange is to actually take place.
10:45 PM - report of a domestic dispute. The caller has been located out of her residence by her husband. Police made multiple attempts to contact the caller without answer. Police attended the residence but no one answered the door. Police later learned the female had went to a friend's residence and no longer required police assistance.
