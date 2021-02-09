Daily natural gas consumption in the province has surpassed the previous usage record. Daily gas consumption numbers are tracked over a 24-hour period from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – a new record of 1.57 petajoules (PJ) was set today. The previous record of 1.55 PJ was set on January 15, 2020.
A petajoule is a unit of measurement equivalent to one million gigajoules (GJ) of natural gas – the average home in Saskatchewan consumes about 100 GJ of natural gas annually.
This is the eighth winter in a row that the usage record has been matched or exceeded. Record-setting natural gas usage days are happening due to residential, business and industrial customer growth – including increasing natural gas use for power production in Saskatchewan.
SaskEnergy’s pipeline system is designed to accommodate this increased growth, ensuring additional capacity so that, even on peak record days, the system is able to provide more natural gas than required. SaskEnergy employees work throughout the year to inspect, maintain and upgrade the province’s natural gas delivery system so that it can operate safely and efficiently regardless of the weather conditions. The system is monitored 24 hours a day to manage peak demand situations such as the winter weather conditions Saskatchewan has been experiencing.
