In support of carbon monoxide (CO) safety awareness, and after a successful launch of the program, SaskEnergy is extending its CO alarm rebate offer until March 31, 2021.
SaskEnergy initially partnered with retailers across Saskatchewan to offer a $10 rebate on the purchase of CO alarms from November 2, 2020 to January 31, 2021. During the first month, more than 5,000 alarms were purchased as part of the point-of-sale rebate offer.
“It is critical that Saskatchewan residents take carbon monoxide safety seriously. Recent events in the province serve as crucial reminders of the risks associated with this potentially deadly gas,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy. “While carbon monoxide poisoning can be life-threatening, it can also be prevented. The rebate extension provides customers with an extended opportunity to save money while safeguarding their loved ones, homes and businesses.”
Low exposure to the colourless, tasteless and odourless gas can cause flu-like symptoms, while continued exposure to high levels can lead to unconsciousness, convulsions, brain damage, and death. A carbon monoxide alarm detects and alerts you to danger before the physical symptoms of poisoning have a chance to appear. Anyone experiencing symptoms of CO poisoning should leave the premises immediately, call 911 and seek medical attention if needed.
“Carbon monoxide awareness and safety is essential year-round, but especially during the winter months when heating equipment is running more frequently,” explained Kevin Adair, Executive Vice President, SaskEnergy Customer Service Operations. “Working with local fire departments, SaskEnergy responds to around 1,300 carbon monoxide calls a year. This underscores the importance of awareness and making sure working carbon monoxide alarms are installed in homes and businesses.”
In addition to a CO alarm, important steps in the defense against CO poisoning include having all fuel-burning appliances inspected by a licensed contractor every year, and conducting regular inspections of your chimneys and vents to ensure they are clear of debris or ice/snow buildup.
Keep an eye out for signs of CO buildup in your home and visit www.saskenergy.com/safety/CarbonMonoxide.asp for important safety information.
The extended $10 rebate will be applied at the point of purchase at participating retailers across Saskatchewan until March 31, 2021. Visit www.saskenergy.com for a list of retail locations.
