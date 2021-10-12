SaskPower and Saturn Power are pleased to announce the 10-megawatt (MW) Highfield Solar Facility is now online. The facility, located in the RM of Coulee near Swift Current, is generating enough clean, renewable power for about 2,500 Saskatchewan homes.
“The commissioning of this facility is a landmark achievement for renewable power in Saskatchewan,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower. “SaskPower is set to exceed its emissions reduction targets, and renewables such as solar are an important part of a balanced approach that will allow our province to achieve net-zero emissions from power production by 2050.”
Highfield is the first of four 10-MW solar power facilities set to be added to the province’s grid in the next two years. These, along with 20 MW of generating capacity through the Power Generation Partner Program, will help SaskPower meet its commitment to add 60 MW of solar power in the coming years.
Saturn Power, an independent power producer based in Ontario, built the Highfield Solar facility. They will own and operate it while selling SaskPower the power produced. Saskatoon‐based miEnergy was selected by Saturn Power to serve as General Contractor on the project.
“SaskPower welcomes this new facility into its renewable portfolio,” said Kory Hayko, Vice President of Transmission and Industrial Services at SaskPower. “The Highfield Solar Facility is an important step in ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable power future.”
“It has been a great privilege for Saturn Power to be able to develop, construct and operate Saskatchewan’s first Utility Scale PV Solar project.” said Doug Wagner, President and CEO, Saturn Power. “Through the hard work of our team and the collaborative relationships built and fostered with both SaskPower and miEnergy, we were able to build a project that will serve as a foundation in Saskatchewan’s efforts to develop a more sustainable and renewable power supply for decades to come.”
•The 10-MW Highfield Solar Facility is the largest solar power project in Saskatchewan to date
•The facility is located near Swift Current and produces enough power for 2,500 Saskatchewan homes
