On Tuesday, October 20 around 2:30 p.m., a pickup truck was stopped on Highway 7 west of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, for a driver’s license and vehicle registration check.
The RCMP officer made several observations, which resulted in the lone male occupant being detained for a drug investigation. Further investigation resulted in the occupant being arrested for possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. A searched of the vehicle revealed five large garbage bags, which contained approximately 99 pounds of cannabis.
Clinton James Senko, 34, of Saskatoon, SK, has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. Senko appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on several conditions. Senko is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Kindersley Provincial Court on December 15th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
The following afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., an officer stopped a car on Highway 7 west of Kindersley for speeding.
The officer made several observations which resulted in a 33-year old male being detained for a drug investigation. A police service dog was deployed around the vehicle and a positive indication to one of the police dog’s trained narcotic odours was identified. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle resulted in police seizing 850 grams of cocaine and 7 pounds of cannabis.
Matthew Lewis Davey of Strathmore, AB, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. Davey appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on conditions. Davey’s is scheduled to make his first court appearance on December 15, 2020, in Kindersley.
Police seized both vehicles in relation to these investigations.
