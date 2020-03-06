On March 4, at approximately 8:40 a.m., members of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit and the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol were working in the Kindersley area and stopped an eastbound vehicle on Highway 7 for an vehicle equipment regulation offence.
During the stop, the officers made several observations that resulted in the lone occupant being detained and then arrested for possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution under the Cannabis Act.
A search of the vehicle incidental to the driver’s arrest resulted in the seizure of 747 cannabis plants.
Kyle Bernie Jobin, 37, from Canoe, B.C., has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, distributing more than four cannabis plants, possession of more than four cannabis plants, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
Jobin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Kindersley Provincial Court on Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m.
