Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit South, Yorkton RCMP General Investigation Section, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Regina RCMP Forensic Identification Section completed their examination of the three scenes involved in the suspicious death that occurred in the City of Swift Current yesterday, March 5.
34-year-old Roxanne Poundmaker, from Swift Current, SK, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offenses:
· Second degree murder of Chasity Poundmaker; and
· Attempted murder of Lucinda Poundmaker.
Roxanne Poundmaker will remain in custody until her next court appearance at the Swift Current Provincial Court on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will perform an autopsy of the deceased on Monday, March 8 in Regina, Saskatchewan.
The investigation is ongoing.
Swift Current Municipal RCMP, Swift Current Rural RCMP, Swift Current RCMP Police Dog Services, Yorkton RCMP General Investigation Section, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Regina RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit South, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit South as well as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service participated in this investigation.
