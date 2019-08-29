A full slate of exciting and entertaining events is on the horizon for the 2019 edition of SaskAbilities Awareness Week, officially proclaimed by Swift Current City Council at tonight’s council meeting.
As the adage goes, “not all heroes wear capes” – and the real heroes of this year’s Awareness Week are the client volunteers from SaskAbilities, who collectively have volunteered approximately 1500 hours at various events in the southwest since the beginning of 2019.
Inclusive volunteerism is what SaskAbilities is celebrating, and it’s what SaskAbilities’ Community Connector Dillon Currie has made his mission.
“When organizations choose SaskAbilities participants as volunteers with their events, we have found that it is a mutually beneficial experience with far-reaching implications on all those who engage in it,” said Currie. “Inclusive volunteering fosters connection, which in turn, becomes a catalyst for community engagement, lasting personal and professional relationships, and future opportunity for all.”
In total, 46 clients supported by the SaskAbilities Swift Current branch donated their time and talents to several events over the past number of months, including Hockey Day in Canada, Shakespeare in the Park, Windscape Kite Festival, Swift Current Drag Racing Association, the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games, Innovation Credit Union Picnic in the Park, the Kyle Rodeo, Swift Current 57s games, the Blenders Concert Series, and more.
Kimi Duzan is the Regional Director of the Swift Current SaskAbilities branch. Duzan notes that the community’s support has been instrumental in developing inclusive, ongoing relationships with clients.
“The team with SaskAbilities is honoured to connect people experiencing disability with opportunities; kids, youth and adults who contribute to their community alongside others through volunteerism,” Duzan commented. “Many hands make light work… when all hands are welcome!”
Events for Awarness Week kick off on Saturday, August 31 at Market Square, where SaskAbilities will be honoured as the Featured Partner. Local dignitaries, including Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault, and Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley will be on hand for the SaskAbilities Flag Raising ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday, September 3 at 10:00am. The Awareness Week BBQ will take place rain or shine on Thurday, September 5 from 11:00am-1:30pm at Market Square.
To conclude Awareness Week, SaskAbilities will be volunteering at “Taking it to The Streets”, a free outdoor concert near Memorial Park. The event, sponsored by Bumper to Bumper and friends, will feature music from Trevor Panczak, Craig Moritz, and The Stampeders.
The superhero volunteers at SaskAbilities Swift Current will be instrumental in making this year’s Awareness Week events a success with their time and talents. We are fortunate to work together with our partners throughout the region to build inclusive communities for people of all abilities.
