With influenza vaccination clinics starting in Saskatchewan today, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has returned to mass-immunization clinics, in addition to the pop-up mobile clinics that had been offered throughout August and September.
More than 50,000 appointments for immunization are currently available in the online Patient Booking System, in addition to some walk-in immunization clinics also available across the province. A further 24,000 appointments have already been booked.
For the first time, the SHA is providing an online option for booking your appointment. A flu shot booking tool is now available on their website at www.4flu.ca. Flu shot appointments can also be booked by telephone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).
Also new this year, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at most SHA operated flu shot clinics, so residents can receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time and location. The COVID-19 vaccinations can be booked using the same online flu shot appointment tool or by phone. If you need both a COVID and flu shot, only one appointment is needed. Health staff are trained to offer both vaccines to those eligible.
